SBI Life delivers on growth metrics but profitability underwhelms

When it comes to growth, India’s largest private sector life insurer hasn’t disappointed. Notwithstanding size, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd reported a new business premium growth of 27% for the September quarter.

That the growth comes despite a raging pandemic continuing to limit social mobility and client interaction should earn SBI Life brownie points from investors. What has worked for the life insurer is that much of the new growth has come from retail and from protection products. The contraction in business in terms of annualised premium equivalent (APE) narrowed to -4% for the September quarter from -32% in the June quarter, indicating swift recovery. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd noted that growth is normalising fast for the life insurer. Within the retail portfolio, the traction in protection products was strong. Protection APE grew by 13% and the share of protection in the overall portfolio remained at 7%.

A pandemic is making Indians buy more insurance as health and life protection come to the fore. SBI Life’s term plans are flying off the shelves faster than peers. Analysts believe that this augurs well for growth outlook and justify current valuations. “We believe that SBI Life’s growth runway through client-mining into SBI's client base will support valuations of 2.4 time FY22 price to embedded value," said Jeferries in a note.

That said, SBI Life fumbles a bit on the profitability metrics. Granted, fast growth guarantees better profits in years ahead as costs of insurance products are upfront while returns are staggered. Still, SBI Life’s value of new business growth was muted for the September quarter. This compares with HDFC Life Insurance Co’s 23% growth in value of new business.

Further, analysts noted that despite a surging growth in the protection business, margins didn’t reflect it. New business margin for SBI Life was 18.9%, in line with previous quarters. Lower premium rates may have dragged down margins, according to analysts.

Nevertheless, the outlook for profitability is sanguine for the life insurer. Persistency ratios have improved for longer timeframes. That along with traction in margin-friendly protection business should ensure profitability improves going ahead. “We estimate the value of new business margin to reach 21% by FY23 and thus deliver a 17% VNB CAGR over FY20–23," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. SBI Life’s share price has trailed peer HDFC Life so far this year because the former has not been able to give more bang for its buck in terms of profitability. As SBI Life bridges its gap with HDFC Life on profitability, the valuation may also reflect the same.

