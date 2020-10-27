SBI Life delivers on growth metrics but profitability underwhelms

That the growth comes despite a raging pandemic continuing to limit social mobility and client interaction should earn SBI Life brownie points from investors. What has worked for the life insurer is that much of the new growth has come from retail and from protection products. The contraction in business in terms of annualised premium equivalent (APE) narrowed to -4% for the September quarter from -32% in the June quarter, indicating swift recovery. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd noted that growth is normalising fast for the life insurer. Within the retail portfolio, the traction in protection products was strong. Protection APE grew by 13% and the share of protection in the overall portfolio remained at 7%.