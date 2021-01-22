SBI Life’s Q3 shows improving profitability but growth yet to fully come back

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd’s December quarter performance showed that the private sector insurer has managed to offset the impact of the pandemic on business growth to a large extent. Indians bought life insurance policies and a pandemic made them an even more willing buyer. SBI Life’s retail new business premium growth showed a 36.5% sequential jump in the December quarter, offsetting the loss of business of the first quarter.

Indeed, the life insurer has been able to show improvement in every quarter. The company’s market share also expanded to 23.7% of the private life insurance pie. This means that not only more and more Indians are buying insurance, a larger part of the new buyers prefer SBI Life. Even so, the pandemic has led to business slowing down because of the early strict lockdowns. Ergo, annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth was just 5% for the quarter. Its peer HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd showed a slightly lower growth rate of 4%.

Sure, investors don’t seem to be too impressed with SBI Life’s metrics. Shares of the insurer dropped over 1% on Friday after the quarterly results. One reason is that despite improvements retail new business premium shrank by a small 3% for the nine month ended December period. Low growth now, affects profitability tomorrow for life insurers. That is because life insurance is a business where costs are incurred upfront while profits get booked on a staggered basis over the life of the policy sold. Ergo, analysts point out that SBI Life needs to get its growth back quickly.

What works for SBI Life is its vast distribution channel, access to a formidable branch network of State Bank of India (SBI) and an encouraging rise in digital sales. What’s more is that the protection business seems to have taken off. SBI Life’s new business from selling protection rose by 28% on APE basis. The share of protection in the total product portfolio rose to 16.2%. This augurs well for margins in the coming quarters. New business margins improved for the December quarter too, a sign that SBI Life was able to extract more bang for the buck. Value of new business showed a year-on-year growth of 7% for the quarter but contracted by 5% for April-December period. While profitability metrics met expectations for now, investors would be right in being cautious about growth prospects.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via