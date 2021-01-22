SBI Life’s Q3 shows improving profitability but growth yet to fully come back

What works for SBI Life is its vast distribution channel, access to a formidable branch network of State Bank of India (SBI) and an encouraging rise in digital sales. What’s more is that the protection business seems to have taken off. SBI Life’s new business from selling protection rose by 28% on APE basis. The share of protection in the total product portfolio rose to 16.2%. This augurs well for margins in the coming quarters. New business margins improved for the December quarter too, a sign that SBI Life was able to extract more bang for the buck. Value of new business showed a year-on-year growth of 7% for the quarter but contracted by 5% for April-December period. While profitability metrics met expectations for now, investors would be right in being cautious about growth prospects.

