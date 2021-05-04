SBI Life’s Q4 gives credence to valuation boost amid pandemic

The life insurer reported 46% growth in business on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis for FY21. Of course, March quarter growth figures are inflated largely due to a low base. For instance, the 46% increase in retail APE for March quarter is due to the 13% contraction in the corresponding quarter last year. Nevertheless, analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd point out that on a compounded annual growth rate basis, SBI Life saw a healthy 13% growth in total APE over the past two fiscal years. A large part of the growth has come in from a surge in non-participatory products while the share of protection has remained unchanged. Market linked products too have shown a strong 47% growth for FY21, and they remain the biggest segment in the portfolio.

