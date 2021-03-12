SBI Life’s valuation comes under brief pressure as BNP Paribas exits

Despite this brief pressure, analysts see scope for valuations to improve given that business performance remains healthy. Data from the sector regulator showed that in February, SBI Life reported 53% growth in its retail business on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis. To be sure, the growth was helped by a low base. But analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd noted that February is typically a slower growth month for SBI Life. Most analysts have a buy rating on the shares of the life insurer and believe that valuations are modest. Shares currently trade around 3 times estimated embedded value for FY22 which is lower than HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd’s multiple of five times.