SBI lowers anxiety on banking sector with its Q1 performance, outlook

SBI has sounded sanguine on growth outlook as well. It expects its loan growth to be 8% for FY21 and Kumar added this has the potential to increase as well. He expects a pick-up in credit disbursements in the second half of FY21. SBI has a project sanction pipeline of more than ₹1 trillion, he said. Indeed, even as covid-19 pandemic rages, SBI has been able to grow its loan book.