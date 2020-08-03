SBI needs moratorium cloud to lift if it has to lend without restraint

For SBI to lend, two things need to fall in place. One is that the standstill on loans by way of moratorium has to end for an accurate assessment of risk. Indeed, Kumar joins HDFC Ltd’s chairman Deepak Parekh in pushing for an end to the moratorium. Analysts and bankers have lamented that the moratorium distorts asset quality and many expect a surge in bad loans in September. SBI believes it can withstand this onslaught of slippages. Its private peers are not so sure. The race to raise capital by private banks is proof that lenders are fortifying balance sheets ahead of an expected blowout of bad loans.