SBI struggles with margin squeeze, but there’s solace in asset quality

Rate cut impact

The bank’s endeavour is to maintain NIM at 3% on a sustainable basis. The Reserve Bank of India has cut the repo rate by 25 bps on Friday. At SBI’s Q3 analysts meet held on Thursday, there were queries posed on the impact of potential rate cuts on SBI’s NIM. The management expects a 25 bps cut in repo rate to cause a fall of just 3 bps in their NIM as repo rate linked loans stand at 28% of SBI’s loan portfolio.