SBI posts decent Q2 earnings, bets on retail to drive loan growth

SBI said its gross NPA would have been at 5.88% and net NPA at 2.08% if the bank had classified the loan accounts as NPA after August 31, 2020, in accordance with Reserve Bank of India's norms. It should be noted that the Supreme Court in its interim order dated 3 September 2020, had directed that the accounts which were not declared NPA till August 31, 2020, shall not be declared NPA till further orders.