SBI’s robust Q3 numbers mask non-core profit boost
Profit after tax rose 24.5% year-on-year to ₹21,030 crore in Q3, but a meaningful chunk of this was from a special dividend of ₹2,200 crore from SBI Mutual Fund, and ₹770 crore of interest on income tax refunds.
State Bank of India’s (SBI) December quarter (Q3FY26) results landed strongly on Saturday against a slightly jittery backdrop. Bond yields had crept up after the Union Budget, reviving the familiar fear trade around banks—higher yields, tighter liquidity, and pressure on margins. SBI stock had declined almost 5% in response, but has since recouped the losses, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,143 on Monday.