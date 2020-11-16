SBI’s recovery trend shows a tough battle for banks ahead

India’s banks are up for a tough battle when it comes to getting back money from defaulters in a post pandemic world. One does not need to look beyond the recent recovery recovery of the country’s biggest lender, State Bank of India (SBI).

SBI’s recoveries and upgrades dropped 21% year-on-year in the first half of FY21. What’s more is that recoveries from the past written off accounts dropped over 40%. As such, these recoveries have been historically low. Banks trigger recovery efforts for not just bad loans but also those bad loans that long have been written off as hopeless.

SBI being the biggest lender not only has the balance sheet might to recover money but also one of the most robust stressed asset management process. Its public sector peers typically look to SBI for guidance in stress management. Ergo, SBI’s low recovery numbers spell trouble. To be sure, the bank’s management has indicated that recoveries would increase as the economic conditions begin to improve. That said, companies especially small businesses will take a long time to bounce back. Recall that much of the potential stress won’t be visible on bank balance sheets owing to forbearance by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government’s credit guarantee support to companies. For SBI, low visibility on bad loans is a challenge even as recovery efforts need a boost.

