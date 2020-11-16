SBI’s recovery trend shows a tough battle for banks ahead

SBI being the biggest lender not only has the balance sheet might to recover money but also one of the most robust stressed asset management process. Its public sector peers typically look to SBI for guidance in stress management. Ergo, SBI’s low recovery numbers spell trouble. To be sure, the bank’s management has indicated that recoveries would increase as the economic conditions begin to improve. That said, companies especially small businesses will take a long time to bounce back. Recall that much of the potential stress won’t be visible on bank balance sheets owing to forbearance by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government’s credit guarantee support to companies. For SBI, low visibility on bad loans is a challenge even as recovery efforts need a boost.