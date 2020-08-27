MUMBAI: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has a long standing grouse against the equity markets on its valuation. The chairmen of the bank including the current Rajnish Kumar have expressed their dismay over how the bank is not valued fairly on its strengths.

Adjusted to valuation of subsidiaries, the stock currently trades at a deep discount of 80% to its estimated book value for FY21. Despite having the highest provision coverage for stressed loans in the industry, investors haven’t warmed up to SBI at all. The share price has trailed immediate peers and underperformed the broad market.

What lies behind this reluctance is not just the normal discount that comes from being owned by the government but other factors too.

But the lender’s shares may finally be getting the much-needed breakthrough. Analysts are beginning to realise that SBI’s proactive measures to safeguard against risk in the past one year are adding value to the balance sheet. Its high provisioning levels are getting attention.

Goldman Sachs was one of the first to upgrade the stock to buy from neutral. "In our bull case scenario, if the growth trajectory improves and asset quality turns out better than our expectations, we believe the stock could further re-rate to 0.7 times FY21 BVPS (book value per share), implying an upside of c.70% from current market price," the company wrote in a note.

With a Common Tier-1 capital ratio of 10.14%, SBI is better placed than most banks to withstand any more risk. Of course, a quicker economic recovery would make matters easy. But that is true for the whole banking sector and not just SBI.

The bank’s liability franchise will help as deposit rates are falling faster than lending rates. This is good for the bank’s revenues as well as net interest margin.

Put the deeply discounted stock in perspective and analysts believe that valuations are attractive. Those at CLSA termed SBI as a "good value opportunity" and have increased their target price for the stock.

"Why SBI is attractive is because of the discount at which it trades. yes, even their return on equity has fallen but the valuations are very low," said Anand Dhama, analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Dhama pointed out that the biggest drag on SBI was Yes Bank, which now is less of a problem. Earlier this year, SBI led a rescue mission for the troubled private lender and infused more than ₹7,000 crore as capital. Yes Bank was able to raise ₹15,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement without a sizeable support from SBI. "The worry that Yes Bank would eventually get merged with SBI is no longer there now. That is a big positive for the stock," said Dhama.

But other factors that have been a drag on the stock are still there. SBI hasn’t won prizes when it comes to balance sheet management. SBI’s balance sheet size is more of a problem than a strength in times of crisis. Given that the lender has exposure to almost every sector of the economy, its fortunes are tied to the real sector more closely than peers.

Moreover, despite its size and clout, the bank is unable to shore up recoveries. Its recoveries from past written off accounts and even stressed loans have been consistently lower than the rate of decay in loans. No wonder SBI’s valuation hasn’t recovered from the severe pain of the bad loan blow up four years ago.

Investors may have begun to warm up to SBI but they may still show restraint until the country’s biggest lender shows that it can recover its money from borrowers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated