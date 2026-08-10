State Bank of India (SBI) delivered an earnings beat in the June quarter (Q1FY27), with standalone net profit rising 10% year-on-year to ₹21,121 crore, aided by stronger margins, treasury gains and improved operating efficiency. The stock has given up its initial gains after the results, taking its 1-year return to roughly 31%.
SBI’s Q1 beat is strong, but can it trigger a rerating?
SummarySBI’s Q1FY27 beat, improving margins and strong credit growth bolster its earnings outlook, but with the stock no longer deeply valued, sustained returns will be key to a rerating.
State Bank of India (SBI) delivered an earnings beat in the June quarter (Q1FY27), with standalone net profit rising 10% year-on-year to ₹21,121 crore, aided by stronger margins, treasury gains and improved operating efficiency. The stock has given up its initial gains after the results, taking its 1-year return to roughly 31%.
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