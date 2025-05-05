Treasury gains save SBI’s day, but couldn’t avert earnings downgrades
SummarySBI's Q4FY25 results were boosted by one-off and treasury gains, despite a 10% net profit decline. But with hopes of easing bond yields, margin pressures persist.
State Bank of India’s March quarter (Q4FY25) results would have been a flop show had it not been for one-off and treasury gains. The public sector lender benefited from a revaluation of security receipts issued by National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd, which included Rs3,850 crore from a big account, mainly booked in treasury income.