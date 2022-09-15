SBI stock has its moment in the sun

“With domestic demand being robust, corporate loans are likely to see revival. SBI is a corporate credit heavy bank with its share being around 45-50% of overall loans," said Gaurav Jani, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher. In the June quarter (Q1FY23), the share of retail loans in SBI’s loan book was higher than corporate loans, but the latter is expected to catch up. Also, given its Indian Banks’ Association-linked employee profile, another relative advantage for SBI could be lower growth in operating expenses, which could support core pre-provision operating profit, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}