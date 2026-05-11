State Bank of India’s (SBI) shares have fallen nearly 10% in the past two trading sessions to around ₹980, with most of the decline coming after its March quarter (Q4FY26) results announced late Friday.
SBI: The worst of margin pressure could be over after Q4’s sharp sequential drop
SummarySBI shares slid 10% in two sessions after Q4 results as weak NII growth and margin pressure overshadowed strong core operating profit and steady asset quality. Investors weigh treasury trade-offs.
State Bank of India’s (SBI) shares have fallen nearly 10% in the past two trading sessions to around ₹980, with most of the decline coming after its March quarter (Q4FY26) results announced late Friday.
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