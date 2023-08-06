Is weak NIM a temp hiccup for SBI?2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Amid higher cost of funds, as deposits got repriced, SBI’s NIM fell by 27 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.3%. This was a negative surprise as the margin was expected to improve a bit due to the lagged repricing of MCLR linked loans.
State Bank of India Ltd (SBI) began the new financial year on a somewhat dull note. The key reason: A sharper contraction in net interest margin (NIM) in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Small wonder, shares of the public sector lender almost closed 3% lower on Friday.
