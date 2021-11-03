SBI has done well on asset quality; it's time to focus on growth

The gross bad loan ratio is now down to 4.9% from close to 6% a year ago. In fact, it can be said that the pandemic has been good to SBI, unlike the episode of bad loan blow up during FY17-FY19. The second wave’s impact has receded now, and SBI’s stressed assets have fallen enough for it to make 75% lower provisions than it did last year. The bad loan stockpile has dropped by 7.7% sequentially, recoveries and upgrades have climbed 49%, and fresh slippages are the lowest in three quarters.