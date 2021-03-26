SC ruling widens gap between Mistry’s view of Tata Sons value, realizable value

Of course, none of this will matter to the Tata group, which will argue that after applying holding company discounts and accounting for debt etc., the value of the stake is much lower. It all boils down to the relation between price and liquidity. With only one potential buyer in the market, the SP Group may need to settle for a huge liquidity discount. And as pointed earlier in these pages, its main hope that the discount is somewhat reasonable is to bank on the Tata group living up to its famed values and ethics. This is an irony of sorts, given that the legal battle has also been about challenging this traditionally held view of the Tata Group.