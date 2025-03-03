Markets
Schaeffler India's growth needs speed to justify rich valuation
Summary
- Schaeffler India Ltd's recent financial performance has been strong, yet the market has shown muted response. The stock remains richly valued. Should investors be cautious?
Schaeffler India Ltd stock’s muted reaction to its quarter and year-ending December results is understandable even though financials were decent.
