Scrappage policy may need more incentives to fetch desired results: analysts

The proposed policy is expected to offer an incentive for scrapping old vehicles in the form of scrap value at 4-6% of the price of a new vehicle. Benefits are also being anticipated in the form of a reduction in registration fees on new vehicles purchased by people who scrap their old vehicles. Even state governments may be pursued to help provide a road tax rebate of up to 25% for private vehicles (PV) and 15% for commercial vehicles (CV) to those opting to scrap old vehicles. Automobile manufacturers may also be advised to offer a 5% discount on new purchases by people scrapping old vehicles.