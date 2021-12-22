The circular came after Sebi received representations from REITs/InvITs to further extend the facility to conduct annual meetings and other meetings of unitholders through video conferencing or through other audio-visual means
NEW DELHI :
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to conduct annual meetings of their unitholders and other meetings through videoconferencing and other audio-visual means till June 30, 2022.
