Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Sebi allows InVITs, REITs to conduct unit holders' annual meetings virtually till Jun 2022

Sebi allows InVITs, REITs to conduct unit holders' annual meetings virtually till Jun 2022

InvITs and REITs are required to upload the transcript on their respective websites as soon as possible after the conclusion of the meetings 
1 min read . 05:37 PM IST PTI

The circular came after Sebi received representations from REITs/InvITs to further extend the facility to conduct annual meetings and other meetings of unitholders through video conferencing or through other audio-visual means

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to conduct annual meetings of their unitholders and other meetings through videoconferencing and other audio-visual means till June 30, 2022.

NEW DELHI : Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to conduct annual meetings of their unitholders and other meetings through videoconferencing and other audio-visual means till June 30, 2022.

The circular came after Sebi received representations from REITs/InvITs to further extend the facility to conduct annual meetings and other meetings of unitholders through videoconferencing (VC) or through other audio-visual means (OAVM).

The circular came after Sebi received representations from REITs/InvITs to further extend the facility to conduct annual meetings and other meetings of unitholders through videoconferencing (VC) or through other audio-visual means (OAVM).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Accordingly, it has been decided to extend the facility to conduct annual meetings of unitholders...and meetings other than the annual meeting, through VC or OAVM till June 30, 2022," Sebi said.

For conducting such meetings, they need to comply with the procedure prescribed by the regulator.

Among other requirements, a recorded transcript of the meetings held through VC or OAVM should be maintained in the safe custody of the investment manager of InvIT or manager of the REIT.

Also, InvITs and REITs are required to upload the transcript on their respective websites as soon as possible after the conclusion of the meetings.

In addition, the convenience of different persons positioned in different time zones shall be kept in mind before scheduling the meeting.

Before the actual date of the meeting, the facility of remote e-voting needs to be provided, among others.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!