Sebi allows InVITs, REITs to conduct unit holders' annual meetings virtually till Jun 2022
1 min read.05:37 PM ISTPTI
The circular came after Sebi received representations from REITs/InvITs to further extend the facility to conduct annual meetings and other meetings of unitholders through video conferencing or through other audio-visual means
NEW DELHI :
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to conduct annual meetings of their unitholders and other meetings through videoconferencing and other audio-visual means till June 30, 2022.
The circular came after Sebi received representations from REITs/InvITs to further extend the facility to conduct annual meetings and other meetings of unitholders through videoconferencing (VC) or through other audio-visual means (OAVM).
