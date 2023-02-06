Sebi tightens norms for qualified stock brokers
Mumbai: TThe Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday issued a circular pertaining to enhanced obligations and responsibilities on Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs). The circular is issued to ensure orderly functioning of the securities market and also to protect the interests of investors in securities market, the regulator said.
