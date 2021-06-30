Sebi’s relaxation for Reits is good, but WFH may impact demand

Reits invest in commercial real estate and earn rental income from their holdings, which is passed on to investors. They are also required to give 90% of their cash flows to investors at least once in six months. That apart, investors also benefit from capital appreciation of the underlying assets. So far, Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks and Brookfield India are the three listed Reits in India. While the move is positive for commercial real estate companies, uncertainties for office leasing remains. Analysts warned of near-term pressure on office rentals and its adverse impact on the earnings of listed Reits. This could keep potential investors away from taking exposure in listed Reits despite Sebi’s relaxation, analysts said.