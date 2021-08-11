Trent Ltd’s June-quarter results (Q1FY22) show that the recovery it was witnessing after the easing of the first lockdown last year has paused. The company’s revenues had pretty much evaporated in last year’s Q1 owing to the lockdown restrictions. For three consecutive quarters since then, Trent’s revenue improved until Q1FY22.

The upshot: standalone revenues have declined as much as 58% vis-à-vis the March quarter. Of course, year-on-year growth numbers are exceptionally high given the favourable base. The company’s fashion business (Westside and Zudio) operated for just 46% of the trading days, though it was up from 26% in Q1FY21.

“Trent mirrored the sector weakness in the wake of covid restrictions and reported loss at Ebitda along with below normal revenue trend (year-on-year strong)," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 10 August. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The firm swung to operating losses in Q1FY22 against a profit in the March quarter. Ebitda loss for Q1FY22 stood at nearly ₹32 crore, down from a profit of ₹137 crore in Q4FY21. Ebitda loss is lower year-on-year, but that was expected.ause

Post-results, Trent’s shares declined by around 5% on the National Stock Exchange.

To be sure, analysts said the results were not particularly bad. Separately, the company’s chief executive Stephen Rayfield resigned, and its chief financial officer, P. Venkatesalu, was appointed as the chief executive officer for three years from 1 October. Commenting on the development, Varun Singh, lead analyst, equity, FMCG and retail, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, said: “Trent must create a culture to attract top talent (instead of promoting its CFO as CEO)."

Meanwhile, the Trent stock ran up sharply in recent months, touching a new 52-week high of ₹969 a share on 2 August. As such, valuations were not exactly cheap and some correction was on the cards.

The good news is that the company is again on a recovery path following the easing of the pandemic restrictions. “We are witnessing a sharp recovery in our fashion business with July registering revenue recovery of over 80% vis-à-vis FY20 levels. Post- first wave, this level of recovery only played out several months following the reopening," said Trent in a press release.

Jefferies’ analysts said while Trent will benefit from reopening, it is partially captured in the share price rally for the past three months. The broker downgraded the stock’s rating to ‘hold’ and has a target price of ₹870 per share. On Wednesday, Trent’s shares closed at around ₹900 apiece.

