Second covid wave dents Trent’s Q1 but recovery is gathering pace

To be sure, analysts said the results were not particularly bad. Separately, the company’s chief executive Stephen Rayfield resigned, and its chief financial officer, P. Venkatesalu, was appointed as the chief executive officer for three years from 1 October. Commenting on the development, Varun Singh, lead analyst, equity, FMCG and retail, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, said: “Trent must create a culture to attract top talent (instead of promoting its CFO as CEO)."