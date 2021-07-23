Second wave of pandemic brings HUL’s volumes back to square one

Currently, the HUL stock trades at almost 51 times estimated earnings for FY23, based on Bloomberg data. Going ahead, inflationary pressures in input costs are a worry. The firm said the rural market continues to be resilient, which is encouraging. That said, investors will closely watch sales recovery, but the outlook isn’t too bright. “With the normalization of consumer demand after the covid recovery, we believe Q2FY22 should witness strong sales recovery. However, it would be difficult to significantly grow revenues on a high base of H2FY21," said ICICI Direct Research in a note to clients.

