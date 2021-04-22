Second wave softens office leasing outlook; higher IT hiring gives hope

Second wave softens office leasing outlook; higher IT hiring gives hope3 min read . 01:35 AM IST
Second wave has delayed the return of people to offices, prompting occupiers to defer leasing plans
Demand for office spaces, which had seen some improvement of late, has fizzled out yet again. Quarterly data published by property consultancy Cushman and Wakefield showed that net absorption or net leasing in seven key cities fell to 3.57 million sq. ft in the March quarter. Compared to the year-ago period, it indicates a fall of 47%, and 44% sequentially.
Restrictions put in place by state governments to curb the second covid wave indicate that work from home is here to stay, at least for now. This is likely to further weigh on incremental demand for new office leasing contracts.
