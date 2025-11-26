These two companies will sell shovels during India’s semaglutide gold rush
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd, involved in the making and filling of injectable pens for semaglutide, stand to win big as patients will need these devices irrespective of which brand of the drug they choose.
Weight-loss drug semaglutide, also used to treat type-2 diabetes, will face its next big turning point in early 2026, when patents held by Novo Nordisk expire in India. The Danish company sells the drug under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, and Indian pharmaceutical companies Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and others are preparing to launch generic versions after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.