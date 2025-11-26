These two companies will sell shovels during India’s semaglutide gold rush

Semaglutide works by lowering appetite and improving blood-sugar control, and is typically administered using pre-filled, disposable injection pens. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd, which are involved in the making and filling of such pens, stand to win big as patients will need these devices irrespective of which brand of semaglutide they choose. These pens cannot be swapped easily as they require regulatory approval and design compatibility.

Semaglutide works by lowering appetite and improving blood-sugar control, and is typically administered using pre-filled, disposable injection pens. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd, which are involved in the making and filling of such pens, stand to win big as patients will need these devices irrespective of which brand of semaglutide they choose. These pens cannot be swapped easily as they require regulatory approval and design compatibility.

Also Read | Adani Ports’ upside surprise hinges on meeting its ambitious port volume target

High-tech shovels Shaily already has seven patented injector devices focused on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GPL-1) drugs such as semaglutide. Its healthcare vertical focuses on contract manufacturing and developing its own intellectual property for drug delivery devices, especially pens for diabetes and obesity drugs.

Shaily is investing ₹125-150 crore to expand capacity from roughly 40-45 million pens to 70-75 million pens a year by FY27. Its healthcare revenue jumped 171% in the first half of FY26 to ₹176 crore, and the vertical now contributes 38% of total revenue. It has already partnered with around 24 GLP-1 companies across India, Europe and the US, including major generics manufacturers, setting itself up as the preferred device supplier for semaglutide.

Also Read | Tejas crash a dampener for Hindustan Aeronautics?

Gland Pharma, meanwhile, fills semaglutide into sterile cartridges and pens. It has also launched its first GLP-1 product, liraglutide, in markets such as the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, and has signed two GLP-1 contracts to support future launches. However, GLP-1 drugs still comprise a small part of its injectable business. It is therefore increasing its cartridge production capacity from about 40 million to 140 million a year, anticipating a commercial launch in early to mid-2026.

The Street is especially excited about Shaily. The company’s shares have surged 83% so far in 2025 and trade at 41 times estimated FY27 earnings, based on Bloomberg data. Gland Pharma’s shares have been relatively muted, and trade at 24 times estimated FY27 earnings. This could be because of its smaller GLP-1 revenue, weaker growth in other businesses, and operational challenges in subsidiary Cenexi.

Also Read | Why ACC shares are underperforming even after strong Q2 results