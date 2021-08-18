Sensex at mount 56k, but investors fast losing their risk appetite, says survey

In a first, Sensex, the benchmark equity index, hit a fresh record high of 56,099 on Wednesday intraday. A catch-up rally in large-cap stock is said to have driven this surge, as broader markets were seen consolidating. However, the 300-point gain was quickly erased as investors chose to book profits. This indicates low investor confidence and is in-line with the sentiment seen among global fund managers.

In a matter of few months, global investors have taken a U-turn from being high-risk takers to risk averse. The latest global fund managers’ survey by Bofa Securities showed that percentage net of investors taking higher-than-normal risk fell to 3% in August from a peak of 25% in February.

So, what has led to this drastic change in stance? Many developments, actually.

“Increased risk aversion is spreading on equity markets in the backdrop of heightened fears that the recovery of the global economy could falter, the virus mutations could destroy the successes achieved so far in the fight against the pandemic, or the situation in Afghanistan could provide geopolitical tensions," analysts at Swiss-based research firm LGT said in a note to clients on 18 August.

According to the August survey, both growth and profit expectations have fallen sharply. Expectations for global growth have been cut to a net 27% - the lowest since April 2020 and for profits they stand at 41% - the lowest since July 2020. Even though those surveyed by Bofa do not foresee a recession, waning growth expectations do not bode well for equities, especially when the global liquidity support may soon be withdrawn.

The survey revealed that fund managers perceive emerging market risk, thanks to China, and monetary risk, because of bond tapering, as greatest threats to financial market stability. It should be noted that the survey was conducted days before the situation got out of hand in Afghanistan. So, market analysts caution that although global equities have largely shrugged off developments in Afghanistan, investors should brace for a knee-jerk reaction in the markets in case of a further deterioration there.

Little wonder then that global fund managers have gotten slightly more defensive in August with an increase in exposure to sectors such as healthcare, insurance, utilities and cash. Cash allocation increased to a net 13% overweight in August, highest since October 2020. On the other hand, fund managers have modestly trimmed their exposure to materials, commodities, emerging markets, and energy.

“Political developments in Afghanistan could well be adding to the ongoing deterioration of the global risk environment due to Covid and the re-rating of Asia's growth outlook," Francesco Pesole, forex strategist at US-based ING said in a note to clients. He added that Asia may continue to see more re-rating of growth expectations as generally low vaccination rates compared to W=western economies raise the risk of tight containment measures. “It's one reason why the safe-haven dollar may find fresh support in a week where the FOMC minutes could continue to fuel the Fed's hawkish expectations," he added.

Speaking of the US Federal Reserve, 84% of fund managers now expect the Fed to signal tapering by year end. The timing of the first rate hike has been pushed back into 2023, showed the Bofa survey. Meanwhile, the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting are due on Wednesday.

