Sensex at mount 56k, but investors fast losing their risk appetite, says survey

“Political developments in Afghanistan could well be adding to the ongoing deterioration of the global risk environment due to Covid and the re-rating of Asia's growth outlook," Francesco Pesole, forex strategist at US-based ING said in a note to clients. He added that Asia may continue to see more re-rating of growth expectations as generally low vaccination rates compared to W=western economies raise the risk of tight containment measures. “It's one reason why the safe-haven dollar may find fresh support in a week where the FOMC minutes could continue to fuel the Fed's hawkish expectations," he added.