The 9,000-point mark on the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index is a psychological level that traders and investors are getting increasingly comfortable with. While the bloodbath in March had taken the index to lows of 7,600, the benchmark index has averaged 9,000 in the past two months.

Even after the recent disappointment with the government’s stimulus package, markets continue to hover around this mark. The question is whether the resilience will remain, especially in light of continued selling by foreign portfolio investors.

In April, foreign investors sold equities worth about ₹3,400 crore; in May, net sales stand at about ₹8,000 crore, excluding the large purchases on 7 May, most of which were related to a large block deal in shares of Hindustan Unilever. To top it, domestic investors have slowed their purchases as well.

Of course, foreign investors have been withdrawing from emerging markets; so, India is no exception. They have pulled out about $26 billion from developing Asian economies in Q1, according to a recent report by Congressional Research Center.

Even so, it’s interesting to note that foreign investor selling has intensified since the stimulus was announced. After the package was announced on 12 May, foreign investors have sold shares worth ₹10,500 crore. Even after Friday’s interest rate cut by the RBI and the extension of the loan moratorium, the markets continue to remain worried. The moot problem is generating cash flows for companies in the near future.

“Given that the finance minister has done a longer-term package, what is needed in terms of helping industries in the immediate term is not there. The worry is about cash flows of not just small and medium businesses, but even large companies. Cash flow will be a big problem for a lot of companies, small and big, especially for the industries that are affected by the lockdown," said Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

“Obviously, the hope is that with the lockdown ending, the finance minister will come out with another package to address demand. I am not sure there is fiscal room to do that, but that is what the market is hoping," he said.

In fact, the markets are banking on a pickup in demand going beyond mere essentials. India’s economic activity is trickling back in dribs and drabs, and some discretionary spending is being seen.

“Power demand was down 27% y-o-y (year-on-year) in mid-April, and is down 14% now; e-way bill generation was -80% in April, but is now -60% (interstate worse than intrastate)... Cement companies volumes are back to 65-70% of normal (as ~60% of construction is rural)," analysts at Credit Suisse Securities said in a report.

For the stock market to remain resilient, economic activity has to be galvanized faster as the markets are anticipating an increase in earnings only in the second half. Further, with social distancing becoming the norm, firms will operate at much lower capacities.

Apprehensions about the banking sector continues to be magnified given that the sector has a huge weighting of 36% in the Nifty 50. RBI has cut rates, but people are not expected to borrow to consume. That would mean slow loan growth. The moratorium on loans, extended by another three months, will ease ground-level liquidity. However, it could impair the financial sector’s balance-sheet if delinquencies increase.

“The government and the RBI have put a lot of onus on banks to lift the economy in the next few quarters which will impact bank profitability. The recent measures will improve liquidity to corporates, but unless the banking sector begins to see growth, the markets will not see a major uptick," said a market expert on condition of anonymity.

Nevertheless, the next few months are critical. The markets are being lifted by sectors such as pharma, fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG, and telecoms, but experts reckon that risk-off sentiment could trigger sell-offs.

