Sensex poised for quickest recovery from covid than past crisis seen in 30 years

One of the key Indian benchmark indices - the Sensex, is poised to see fastest recovery from a crisis, in the past 30 years, showed an analysis by Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd. As the alongside table shows, compared to the previous domestic and global crisis, the Sensex has rebounded at the fastest pace this time post the Covid crisis. From its 2020 high of 41,952.63 seen in January, the index is just 6% away and has recovered from its low of 25,981.23 seen in March.

"Global liquidity infusion and accommodative monetary stance has resulted in much sharper recovery in stock prices than it has happened on similar occasions in the past," said domestic brokerage house in a report dated 4 September. “We believe decline in interest rates has significantly increased the attractiveness of equities as an asset class," added the report.

While Indian equities may manage to reclaim their previous high, thanks to massive inflows, sustenance is the key. Many fundamental factors have to fall in place for the Indian equity market to continue to head northwards. These include, a turnaround in corporate earnings and improvement in economic growth.

Currently, the scenario on both these fronts is not encouraging. The June quarter earnings of Indian Inc were dismal, to say the least, as India Inc battled the coronavirus crisis with substantial cost cutting. After a washout first quarter, analysts aren’t too gung-ho on the September quarter earnings as well given the still rising caseloads and regional lockdowns.

As for the economic growth, India's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 24% in the June quarter. With that, India’s GDP print is the worst compared to emerging market peers. Other economic indicators such as the Purchasing Managers’ Index, automobile sales and Goods and Services Tax collections don't show clear signs of revival.

Meanwhile, the optimism of this liquidity-driven rally is rubbing off on small and midcap stocks, which have recently started to catch-up. However, given their weak fundamentals, analysts stay cautious .

