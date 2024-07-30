Equities mood check: Peaky markets, crawling earnings
Summary
- Global central bank actions this week could ripple through Indian markets, as investors weigh potential US Fed rate cuts. The Indian market's high valuation, coupled with mixed corporate earnings, adds a layer of complexity to the outlook.
Central banks are at the centre of this week's market movements. Investors are keenly watching for potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. While widespread expectations suggest that the Fed will maintain its status quo this time around, there is growing anticipation for rate cuts in September. Any hints regarding this will be closely analysed in Fed chair Jerome Powell's upcoming statement.