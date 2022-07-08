Sensex's valuation corrects twice vis-à-vis its value - a first in two decades

Fears of an aggressive interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation, has prompted foreign institutional investors to ditch Indian equities, resulting in record outflows
For the first time in twenty years, the valuation multiple of India's key benchmark index, the Sensex, has declined twice than its price, or the value of the index in points.
An analysis by Edelweiss Securities Ltd showed that since the year 2000, price and valuation correction in the Sensex have always been in sync. The maximum variance has been 6-7%. For instance, during the market correction which began in November 2010 and lasted until December 2011, the Sensex declined 26% and its valuations fell 32%. However, this time around in a correction that began in October 2021 until mid-June 2022, the Sensex's price has declined by 15% and valuation by 34%.
In the case of Nifty, its price-to-earnings, valuation multiple has fallen below its long-term average.
Fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation, has prompted foreign institutional investors to ditch Indian equities, resulting in record outflows. However, India is not the only emerging market (EM) witnessing such severe outflows. "As per data from Institute of International Finance, EMs have seen net outflows during March-April’22 amounted to $11.8 billion, compared with inflows of nearly $40 billion in April’21," said the Edelweiss report.
In India's case, buying by domestic institutional equities have arrested a steep fall in the domestic stock market. However, for now, market sentiment is expected to remain muted.
According to analysts at Axis Securities Ltd, the market would adopt a wait-and-watch approach until more clarity emerges on the direction and intensity of prevailing inflation as well as demand scenario. Note that, prices of commodities such as palm oil, soyabean, cotton and petroleum coke, among others, have started softening. The US Fed's reaction to this would be crucial.
"While the market trend is likely to be range-bound in the near term due to India’s 90% correlation with the US market, it has corrected relatively lower than many global markets," said the Axis July Multi Asset Strategy report. Keeping this in view, the domestic brokerage house believes that even though the Indian markets will fall along with global markets, the intensity of this fall is likely to be much lesser.