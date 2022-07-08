Sensex's valuation corrects twice vis-à-vis its value - a first in two decades

An analysis by Edelweiss Securities Ltd showed that since the year 2000, price and valuation correction in the Sensex have always been in sync. The maximum variance has been 6-7%. For instance, during the market correction which began in November 2010 and lasted until December 2011, the Sensex declined 26% and its valuations fell 32%. However, this time around in a correction that began in October 2021 until mid-June 2022, the Sensex's price has declined by 15% and valuation by 34%.