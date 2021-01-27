Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Sentiment in real estate turns optimistic; expectations from Budget rise
For Prestige, the deal would allow it to expand further into Mumbai’s real estate market.aniruddha chowdhury/mint

Sentiment in real estate turns optimistic; expectations from Budget rise

1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • For the first time in 2020, the 'Current Sentiment Score' of the Real Estate Sentiment Index, entered the optimistic zone in the quarter, jumping 14 points to 54. A score of above 50 indicates ‘Optimism’ in sentiment

Sentiment in the real estate industry swung to the optimistic zone in October-December quarter, according to Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO quarterly survey. For the first time in 2020, the 'Current Sentiment Score' of the Real Estate Sentiment Index entered the optimistic zone, jumping 14 points to 54 in the quarter, the survey report showed.

Sentiment in the real estate industry swung to the optimistic zone in October-December quarter, according to Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO quarterly survey. For the first time in 2020, the 'Current Sentiment Score' of the Real Estate Sentiment Index entered the optimistic zone, jumping 14 points to 54 in the quarter, the survey report showed.

A score of above 50 indicates ‘Optimism’ in sentiment, a score of 50 means the sentiment is ‘Same’ or ‘Neutral’, while a score below 50 indicates ‘Pessimism’, according to the survey. Those surveyed are developers, banks, financial institutions and private equity players operating in the sector.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A score of above 50 indicates ‘Optimism’ in sentiment, a score of 50 means the sentiment is ‘Same’ or ‘Neutral’, while a score below 50 indicates ‘Pessimism’, according to the survey. Those surveyed are developers, banks, financial institutions and private equity players operating in the sector.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

The Future Sentiment Score surged to 65 points in Q4 2020 from 52 points in Q3 2020, it said. Region wise, the western part of the country saw the sharpest jump in Future Sentiment Index. This zone’s Future Sentiment soared to 66 in Q4 2020 from 47 in the previous quarter, added the report.

The improvement in real estate sentiment in western India is aided by the stamp duty cut announced by the Maharashtra government during the quarter. Although for a temporary period, the move is likely to help developers, especially in Mumbai and Pune offload ready inventory. In fact, Mumbai-based developer Oberoi Realty Ltd reported a two-fold jump in new residential bookings in the December quarter, showed its recently published quarterly earnings.

Real estate analysts are of the view that buoyancy in sales could also prompt other state governments to reduce stamp duty and ease registration requirements.

For now, hopes from the upcoming Union Budget are rising. Expectations include the industry’s long-pending demands such as industry status, reduction/rebate in the Goods and Services Tax, increased allocation to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and extension of tax holiday for affordable housing projects, among others.

"Industry status will help the borrowing capacity of the players. Loan disbursal at cheaper rates and inflow of liquidity will help kick start stalled as well as new projects. Input tax credit will provide relief from double taxation. These policy measures will also boost the office market demand," analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd said in a report on 24 January.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.