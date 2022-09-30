Sep auto sales preview: Run-up to festive season bodes well for PVs

The early festive season this year, which started on 26 September versus 7 October last year, brightens the outlook for passenger vehicle (PV) segment. However, this may not bring much cheer to the two-wheeler (2W) segment given the weak rural demand. Against this backdrop, investors would closely track the September wholesale volume numbers of automakers, which would be announced in the next one-two days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}