A spring in the step for CVs in Sep
For CVs, the second half of FY24 could prove to be better than the first half. For two-wheelers, investor focus is on the festive season.
September automobile volume numbers are out and the commercial vehicle (CV) segment is leading the pack. Key CV companies—Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd—reported year-on-year and month-on-month growth in their respective wholesale volumes. On the other hand, the performance of two-wheelers, tractors and passenger vehicles was mixed with some companies clocking growth and others recording a drop.
