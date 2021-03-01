Services engine waits for restart

Travel restrictions have not been completely lifted, and the resumption of lockdowns in various parts of the country may crimp mobility further. Moreover, the interplay between the informal and the formal parts of the economy is high among services. A large hotel chain supports numerous informal small establishments, from travel agents to bakeries. While the formal economy dominated by mostly listed entities has shown an impressive rebound, the informal sector is still under pain.

