Services PMI crash foreshadows a painful year for India’s economy

At an abysmally low 5.4, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services in April has dealt a severe blow to the sector. Note that a reading below 50 shows contraction. Services PMI was 49.3 in March and 57.5 in February.

True, a low number was expected, considering that services by nature require physical engagement. This was severely constrained due to the lockdown, which had shuttered most services except the essential ones such as banking and postal departments. Transportation, too, was restricted to ferrying of only essential goods.

Considering that services contribute more than 50% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP), the blow to economic growth is expected to be severe.

“The slowdown in PMI validates our view of a sharp contraction in GDP growth in Q2 2020," wrote Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays Research. Global rating agencies and multilateral agencies have axed GDP growth for FY21 sharply for India.

But are we worrying too much?

Sure, the trends in PMI and the actual economic growth may diverge eventually. That said, PMI is an early indicator of stress and its effects on output. Moreover, the PMI surveys big companies. Considering the pain in large balance sheets, the pressure on smaller businesses is likely to be more acute.

In short, the ultra-low PMI should be a cause for considerable worry for policymakers. To be sure, lockdown restrictions are being lifted gradually in the country. But unlike manufacturing, the output loss in services is permanent in nature. While we can buy more than one book or gadget later (after the lockdown), we cannot bunch up the use of services, such as, say, travel. To that extent, the revival in services is expected to take longer than that of manufacturing.

With the latest extension of the lockdown up to 17 May, the PMI print of the current month may also be miserably low.

Further, economists said that some services such as travel, hospitality and entertainment will take a long time to revive. IHS Markit said that the closure of businesses also resulted in a low index number. Considering that services are labour-intensive, the impact on employment and wages could also be severe.

“Given the larger proportion of self-employed and casual labour in the manufacturing, trade, transport, hospitality sectors, these are likely to witness broader disruptions even after the lockdown eases," wrote Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank Ltd, in a note.

Bajoria of Barclays Research said that the fall in India’s PMI is far higher than its Asian peers. India’s service providers are also at their most pessimistic phase since December 2015.

As Indians emerge from quarantine, caution may make them think twice before engaging with services that were an essential convenience before covid-19. This means a stretched revival path for the economy.

