MUMBAI: That the sentiment index for services in India would plummet in May was a given as the second wave of covid-19 infections had triggered large scale lockdowns across most states. Ergo, the fall in Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services to an eight-month low, signalling contraction, again should not cosurprise.

Services PMI fell to 46.4 in May from 54 in April. A reading below 50 reflects a contraction. In the month of May, most states of India were under lockdown as the second wave spread faster and into rural centres as well. Mobility has been severely restricted and business activity therefore has seen disruptions, making outlook uncertain. The intensity of lockdowns has differed, and largely has been less than the nationwide lockdown of last year. What’s more is that the first wave had given some lessons and businesses have been able to adapt to lockdowns. Ergo, the drop in the index is not as precipitous as it was last year.

Nevertheless, the services sector continues to be under pressure considering the contact intensive nature of it. The impact has been visible on employment, sentiment, and output. When businesses saw their sales fall, a natural progression was to halt hiring or in some cases even lay off employees. This is perhaps the most worrisome part of the second round hit to services due to the pandemic.

"Growth of new work intakes ground to a halt in May, with companies noting the first decline in sales since September 2020," the release said. There has been a broad-based decline in employment among both producers of goods and services. With the sharp drop in services PMI, the overall composite PMI for India has fallen to 48.1 in May from 55.4 in April.

But even as the second wave has snuffed out business confidence and prospects for employment in services, prices charged or services inflation has in fact gone up. This index is a loose gauge of services inflation. This is a problem vexing policy makers. The rise in prices has been the direct fallout of cost push inflation.

This problem of inflation even as the pandemic hurts a fledgling growth recovery is what the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee would have to deal with as it huddles together to decide on rates and the stance. It is a foregone conclusion that the committee would bat for growth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.