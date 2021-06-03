Services PMI shows how second wave has snuffed out confidence, output

Services PMI fell to 46.4 in May from 54 in April. A reading below 50 reflects a contraction. In the month of May, most states of India were under lockdown as the second wave spread faster and into rural centres as well. Mobility has been severely restricted and business activity therefore has seen disruptions, making outlook uncertain. The intensity of lockdowns has differed, and largely has been less than the nationwide lockdown of last year. What’s more is that the first wave had given some lessons and businesses have been able to adapt to lockdowns. Ergo, the drop in the index is not as precipitous as it was last year.

