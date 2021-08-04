India’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services has reminded markets that the pandemic is still around. The index, at 45.4 in July, indicated that the services sector remains in contraction mode for the third consecutive month in July.

The PMI gives three clear signs that services may take more time to revive. Firstly, firms are pessimistic about the outlook one year ahead, for the first time in a year. This shows that the second wave has dented sentiment in a big way. Second, employment fell for the eighth consecutive month in the services industry. The weak outlook on jobs may lead to further pressure on demand. As such, firms have cited demand conditions have worsened since the second wave, both domestic and international. Add the potential threat of another wave, and services outlook gets bleaker.

Services are contact-intensive and therefore cannot replicate the swift recovery in manufacturing. Recall that the PMI for manufacturing released on Monday showed a sharp recovery to 55.3 for July, a sharp jump from 48.1 in June. The second wave of the pandemic necessitated restrictions across states in the country with April and May remaining largely under lockdowns. That said, restrictions are being gradually lifted June onwards although some services are still under duress. For instance, movie theatres and shopping malls are still shut in some states while in others most services are still closed. The infection curve being uneven across states, restrictions too vary. The growing uncertainty that comes from this has cast a cloud on services.

Meanwhile, inflationary pressures have intensified for service providers. “Survey participants reported higher prices paid for a wide range of items such as fuel, medical equipment and raw materials. The overall rate of inflation quickened from June and outpaced its long-run average," said IHS Markit in its release. The services weakness kept the overall composite PMI in contraction.

To be sure, the PMI has improved from June, showing nascent signs of recovery after second-wave restrictions began to be eased. That said, the momentum is still weak.

This data print joins several other high-frequency indicators that show recovery albeit on a weak momentum. This gives enough reasons for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep its focus unwavering on growth despite inflationary pressures. When the central bank’s six-member committee meets to vote later this week, most economists expect status quo on policy rates and the accommodative stance.

