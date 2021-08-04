Services PMI shows the pandemic is alive and kicking

Services are contact-intensive and therefore cannot replicate the swift recovery in manufacturing. Recall that the PMI for manufacturing released on Monday showed a sharp recovery to 55.3 for July, a sharp jump from 48.1 in June. The second wave of the pandemic necessitated restrictions across states in the country with April and May remaining largely under lockdowns. That said, restrictions are being gradually lifted June onwards although some services are still under duress. For instance, movie theatres and shopping malls are still shut in some states while in others most services are still closed. The infection curve being uneven across states, restrictions too vary. The growing uncertainty that comes from this has cast a cloud on services.