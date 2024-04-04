Markets
Services sector, it’s time for a breather
Summary
- Despite the positives, service providers are jittery. Future Activity sub-index – a gauge for business optimism – has slipped to a four-month low in March
Business activity in India’s services sector ended FY24 on a buoyant note. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index rose to 61.2 in March from 60.6 in February.
