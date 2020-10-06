Services sector won’t see a quick recovery even after a vaccine is approved

MUMBAI: Business activity in India’s services sector continued to recover in September but remained in the contraction zone. Latest data by IHS Markit showed that purchasing managers' index (PMI) for services rose from 41.8 in August to 49.8 in September. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below this threshold signals contractions.

A bright spot was improved confidence among service providers. The survey reports said that participants were upbeat about the year-ahead outlook for business activity for the first time since April. Hopes that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be rolled out, is said to be fuelling this optimism.

However, analysts are pointing out that the services sector is unlikely to see a meaningful recovery even after an effective vaccine is approved. There are two challenges for service providers. First is change in consumer behaviour and spending in a post-Covid world.

Given the bleak outlook on incomes and employment, discretionary spending is likely to take a back seat as health and hygiene become the priority. The travel and tourism industry is a key contributor to the services sector in India and globally. This industry would face a near-to-medium term headwind as people increasingly chose to travel only when necessary. Analysts caution that corporate travel could see significant decline as remote working models evolve.

The second worry is that of vaccine nationalism. There are concerns that governments of rich nations would sign agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers to get their own population vaccinated before ahead of other countries. This is likely to create supply shortage massively impacting poorer countries.

Meanwhile, the Composite PMI Output Index rose from 46 in August to 54.6 in September. It signalled a marked rate of activity growth across the private sector economy.

